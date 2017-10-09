Update: One hurt in 1-car crash

One person was hurt in a one-car wreck at 8:42 p.m. Oct. 9 at Flournoy Lucas Road at Newcastle Drive in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One person has been taken to a hospital after being hurt in a one-car crash.

It happened at 8:42 p.m. Monday at Flournoy-Lucas Road at Newcastle Drive in Shreveport, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

The male was ejected from the car when the vehicle rolled over, police said.

Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines described the person's injuries as serious.

Authorities initially reported the accident as a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

