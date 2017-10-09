Brief cool down on the way

After spending the last two days in record high temperatures territory, the end is in sight to our current heat wave. A cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex on Tuesday and knock out temperatures back at least 10-15 degrees over the next couple of days.

After tying the record of 93 on Sunday last set in 2010, we almost did the same on Monday. The high of 93 to start off the work week was just shy of the record of 94 last set just two years ago. Our average highs for this time of year are in the low 80s.

Temperatures drop off significantly across the front with 80s ahead of it as of 8pm Monday and 30s and 40s back behind.

The coldest air won't quite reach us in the ArkLaTex, but it will still feel much more comfortable for the next couple of days.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will range from the mid 70s across the northwest corner of the area to the low 80s to the south and east.

Wednesday morning will be the coolest with temperatures possibly starting off in the 40s north to low to mid 50s south.

Unfortunately the cooler air is not here to stay. We could see temperatures back up around 90 again by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

