Ride-sharing service Lyft applies to operate in Shreveport

Lyft is one step closer to coming to Shreveport.

The ride-sharing service applied Friday to operate in the city, officials confirmed late Monday.

The move comes after City Council members removed a liability clause from the city's regulations.

They got rid of the hold-harmless clause last month.

Hold-harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.

Ride-sharing services have been launching in other cities, including Uber in Texarkana and Monroe.

