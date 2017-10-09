Senior care agency offering free pet adoptions during October

A Shreveport senior care agency is offering free pet adoptions for seniors during the month of October.

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Always Best Care-Shreveport is partnering up with Pet Savers to give pets to seniors 65 and older for free.

The senior care agency plans to cover all qualifying adoption fees.

“With millions of Americans over the age of 65 struggling with depression, studies have shown that pet ownership helps lower stress levels and blood pressure, while also alleviating symptoms of depression,” said Keith Carter, owner of Always Best Care-Shreveport. “With so many shelter dogs and cats in need of loving homes, as well as local senior citizens in need of companionship, we are proud to partner with Pet Savers of Shreveport and share in this special moment with seniors and their loved ones.”

Always Best Care has served as a national sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association and various food and educational drives.

