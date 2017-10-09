FIRST ON KSLA: Read the report to see if Shreveport can break from the MPC, create its own

A Shreveport councilman wants to remove Mayor Ollie Tyler and the city from the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. Here's why.

Beyond saving money and reducing complaints, Shreveport Councilman James Flurry thinks removing Shreveport from the city-parish MPC would free the city to establish its own planning commission. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport official wants city to opt out of the city-parish MPC

Shreveport Councilman James Flurry thinks the city could save money by severing its ties with the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Can the city of Shreveport bow out of the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission?

Such a move would clear the way for Shreveport to create its own planning and zoning commission.

The city attorney's office was asked to look into the legality and feasibility of such a move.

Click here to read the report on whether Shreveport can break from the MPC and create its own planning board.

District E Councilman James Flurry has stated that he thinks the move could save the city about $400,000 and minimize complaints from residents and business owners.

Click here to read his resolution.

