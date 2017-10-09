FIRST ON KSLA: Read the report to see if Shreveport can break fr - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

FIRST ON KSLA: Read the report to see if Shreveport can break from the MPC, create its own

Shreveport Councilman James Flurry thinks the city could save money by severing its ties with the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. (Source: KSLA News 12) Shreveport Councilman James Flurry thinks the city could save money by severing its ties with the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Can the city of Shreveport bow out of the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission?

Such a move would clear the way for Shreveport to create its own planning and zoning commission. 

The city attorney's office was asked to look into the legality and feasibility of such a move.

Click here to read the report on whether Shreveport can break from the MPC and create its own planning board.

District E Councilman James Flurry has stated that he thinks the move could save the city about $400,000 and minimize complaints from residents and business owners. 

Click here to read his resolution.

