Elderly fisherman lost; search underway in Bossier Parish

Authorities are looking for a lost boater.

The search for the elderly man began after he failed to return home Sunday night, said Lt. Frank Reger, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

The man set out to go fishing on private property behind the Taylortown Store in the Bossier Parish community of Taylortown.

The missing boater was fishing at the end of Ash Point Road, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

That is off U.S. Highway 71 in an area known as Old River Lake, Moon Lake and Half Moon Lake.

A sheriff's office drone is assisting state wildlife agents in their search.

