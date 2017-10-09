DeSoto Parish joins Webster in banning outdoor burning - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

DeSoto Parish joins Webster in banning outdoor burning

Outdoor burning now is prohibited until further notice in DeSoto Parish.

The burn ban was instituted Monday for the entire parish, DeSoto Fire District 3 Fire Chief David Jenkins said.

DeSoto is the second Northwest Louisiana parish in recent days to ban outdoor burning.

Webster police jurors implemented a burn ban in their parish Friday at the recommendation of the Webster Parish Fire Chiefs Association.

