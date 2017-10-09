Miracle Tour set to roll through Bossier Parish

One might often find Gary Blair rolling through the streets of Shreveport-Bossier on his three-wheeled bicycle, waving at passing motorists.

Blair has logged nearly 3,000 miles on the roads last year and now he’s adding more miles while supporting Children’s Miracle Network. The member of the Shreveport Bike Club helped organize the inaugural Miracle Tour, a biking tour that spans across Haughton and Lake Bistineau.

The tour is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21st and will give cyclists the option of a five, 27, 41, and 63 mile, or metric century, ride.

Blair teamed up with River City Cycling to coordinate the event.

"We see cycling events in terms of charity tours as much more popular than races,” said Ian Webb, owner of River City Cycling. “A lot of people get the impression that this is a bike race. It's not. It's for someone who would even be challenged to ride five miles."

The tour will raise awareness and funds for kids in need of medical support through Children’s Miracle Network.

The idea of the cycling tour morphed to life through the success of recent CMN events like our KSLA Bike-A-Thon.

The different routes will cater to riders of all levels, from beginners to experts.

No matter the distance Blair said the mission of this tour is the same.

"Seeing how the Children's Miracle Network helps so many children each day we wanted to try and help them have a successful event to try to raise money for their missing and to help as many kids as possible."



To learn more about how to sign up for Miracle Tour visit this link.

