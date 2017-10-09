Police seek help solving thefts of trailers, building materials

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving several thefts involving semi-trailers loaded with different types of building materials.

The thefts happened July 29, Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.

Each trailer was recovered without its cargo in the Dallas, TX, area.

The semi-trailers were parked at different locations throughout Marshall.

The tractor used to move them was captured on surveillance video.

During the Sept. 30 theft, authorities said, the alleged thief was captured on the truck’s interior camera system before he stole the tractor and trailer.

The tractor was found abandoned in Marshall. And trailer, like the others, was found in Dallas.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or submit an anonymous tip through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

