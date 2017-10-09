Marshall police ask for help in trailer thefts

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving several thefts involving semi-trailers loaded with different types of building materials.

The thefts happened on July 29, September 16 and September 30.

Each trailer was recovered in the Dallas, TX area without its cargo.

The semi-trailers were parked at different locations throughout Marshall and the tractor used to move them was captured on surveillance video.

During the September 30 theft, the alleged thief was captured on the truck’s interior camera system before he stole both the tractor and trailer. The tractor was found abandoned in Marshall and the trailer was located in Dallas.

Anyone with information about these cases, or the identity of the person(s) involved, is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or submit an anonymous tip through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

