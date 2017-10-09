7-year-old escapes house fire

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire in the 600 block of West 73rd Street. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say a 7-year-old girl was able to escape after her home caught fire Monday morning.

Firefighters on scene say they got a call just after 9 a.m. that the girl was trapped inside the burning home in the 600 block of West 73rd Street.

When crews arrived they discovered the girl had made it out safely and there was heavy smoke coming from the backside of the house. Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic.

The girl was left alone in the house while her mother went to the store, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

