Shreveport toy store to close after 66 years

A Shreveport toy store that has been around for 66 years has announced it will close its doors.

The Toy Fair in the 4800 block of Line Avenue announced Monday that the owners will focus on other business ventures and end the toy store era.

The store will host a going out of business sale over the coming months so customers will be able to shop there for Christmas.

The store has been owned and operated by the Baskind family since 1951.

In 1975, son Bobby Baskind and daughter Barbara Baskind Laudenheimer became the store’s second-generation owners.

In 2011, granddaughter Julie Baskind Price became the third generation to run the business.

“It has been an honor to be a part of this community for so long and our family has loved helping create childhood memories for everyone who has ever walked through our doors. Thank you for letting our family be a part of yours for the last 66 years,” said Julie Baskind Price.

