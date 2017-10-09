Winner of 6th annual Louisiana Film Prize announced

Another year of the Louisiana film prize is in the books and the winner has been announced.

The short film 'Exit Strategy' took home the grand prize of $50,000 in the sixth Louisiana Film Prize.

Many short films were submitted for the prize and it was narrowed down to 20 that were voted on during the festival.

The rest of the top 5 films included Stag, Candyland, Scoundrels, and My Father's Son.

The Louisiana Film Prize showcases independent filmmakers in downtown Shreveport as part of a three-day festival complete with music, food and drinks.

