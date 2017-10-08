SPD: Man wounded in shootout

A male was taken to a hospital after being shot twice in his lower back the night of Oct. 8 in Shreveport. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

The rear window appears to have been shot out of a car police think a man was in when he was shot Oct. 8 in Shreveport. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say a man was sent to the hospital after he was wounded in a shootout where nearly 50 rounds were fired Sunday night.

Police say the shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of the 3900 of Hardy Street and the 2900 block of San Jacinto Avenue.

A male was taken to a hospital for treatment of two gunshot wounds to his lower back, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Officers believe the man was dropped off about a block away in the 2800 block of Merle Street.

He was awake and conscious on the scene, Willhite added.

Fire Department personnel said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

"He is expected to survive," Willhite said.

Meanwhile, she added, police have recovered the car they think the man was in when he was shot.

The back window appears to have been shot out.

Several people looked on Sunday night as the crime scene was roped off, including Caddo Commissioner Jerald Bowman, who says he heard the shots being fired from his home.

"I just want urge people, we have to be more careful, we have to care about people's lives, better than what we're doing," said Bowman.

"Every other night it's something, and we just have to try and do better and be more of a community."

Police searched the area and found about 46 rounds that came from both at least one pistol and rifle.

Police are still searching for suspects.

At one point, Shreveport police had seven units on the call.

