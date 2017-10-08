SPD: Man wounded in shootout

According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
When Michael Kent was released from an Arizona prison in 2006, he was covered in hateful tattoos. While behind bars, Kent got a swastika tattooed on his neck, a swastika on his chest, the phrase “white pride” on his upper back and the white supremacist symbol "1488" on his neck.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
