Shooting sends male to hospital

A male was taken to a hospital after being shot twice in his lower back the night of Oct. 8 in Shreveport. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

The rear window appears to have been shot out of a car police think a man was in when he was shot Oct. 8 in Shreveport. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 8:13 p.m. Sunday.

A male was taken to a hospital for treatment of two gunshot wounds to his lower back, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

He was awake and conscious on the scene, she added.

Fire Department personnel said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

"He is expected to survive," Willhite said.

Meanwhile, she added, police have recovered the car they think the man was in when he was shot.

The back window appears to have been shot out.

Dispatch records show the call came in from Hardy Street between San Jacinto Avenue and Merle Street.

That's about two blocks east of Jewella Avenue.

A dispatcher said that the shooting actually occurred on Merle Street.

At one point, Shreveport police had seven units on the call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.