Webster bans outdoor burning

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice in Webster Parish.

The Webster Police Jury implemented the parishwide burn ban Friday at the recommendation of the Webster Parish Fire Chiefs Association.

And, at most, there's a 20 percent of measurable rainfall through Oct. 17.

The wildfire danger Sunday was very high in DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn parishes and high in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne and Webster parishes.

Even so, less than 10 wildfires were reported Saturday and Sunday along Interstate 20 and elsewhere in Caddo Parish.

And at present, Webster is the only Northwest Louisiana parish with a burn ban.

Almost 2 dozen Arkansas counties have burn bans.

Arkansas burn bans as of Oct. 8:

Arkansas wildfire danger as of Oct. 8:

And as of Oct. 5, Texas had 56 counties with burn bans. None was in East Texas.

The fire danger in most of the Lone Star State was low to moderate.



