Fall break for Bossier Parish students this week, Caddo next week

Students in Both Bossier and Caddo Parishes will soon get a break soon — but only one parish gets an entire week off.

Bossier Parish School students will get the week off starting on Monday, Oct. 9, according to the system's schedule.

Caddo Parish School students will have their Fall break starting the next week on Oct. 16. However, they will have to return on Thursday, Oct. 19 when the second nine weeks of the school year begins.

Thanksgiving Holiday week for both school systems will begin on Nov. 20.

