SPD searching for missing homeless woman

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing homeless woman.

Stacey Y. Caldwell, 50, was last seen around Aug. 1, according to a Facebook post. She is known to be seen around downtown Shreveport.

Caldwell is 5'5" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.