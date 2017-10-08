SPD searching for missing homeless woman

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing homeless woman.
Stacey Y. Caldwell, 50, was last seen around Aug. 1, according to a Facebook post. She is known to be seen around downtown Shreveport.
Caldwell is 5'5" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 318-673-7300.
