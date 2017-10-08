Fans flock to McDonald's for comeback of Szechuan sauce

People stand in line Oct. 7 to get into McDonald's on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport to get a dipping sauce not seen since the move "Mulan" was released. (Source: Dr. Paul Rushing)

People were standing in the drive-through to get into a Shreveport fast-food restaurant.

It happened Saturday at McDonald's on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Why?

A special sauce made years ago for the animated Disney movie "Mulan" was brought back to select stores for one day only at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The limited-time dipping sauce was created to mimic traditional Szechuan sauce.

It has not been served since that promotion.

Until, that is, McDonald’s began getting inundated with demands for the sauce.

The renewed interest was spurred by an episode of the Adult Swim show "Rick and Morty" that aired earlier this year.

In it, Rick dreams about going to a McDonald's to taste the sauce. In the same episode, he later yells about how someday he will get more Szechuan sauce.

So on Saturday, the sauce again was then wasn't.

Will it return some day?

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.