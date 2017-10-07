Red Cross surpasses smoke alarm giveaway goal in Shreveport

Staff Sergeant Jeremiah Elam from Barksdale Air Force Base was one of the 50 or so American Red Cross volunteers helping give out and install free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods of southwest Shreveport. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA)

The American Red Cross says it wants to improve the odds of people surviving a house fire - with a critical piece of equipment. And a major part of this campaign is something called, "Sound the Alarm."

It's a yearly program where Red Cross volunteers, along with fire departments and other partners canvass at-risk neighborhoods.

They install free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms - and provide critical survival tips.

There's typically just two minutes to safely escape from a house fire. The odds of survival jump 50-percent if there's a working smoke detector, according to figures provided by the Red Cross.

"I've seen mobile homes. This is a mobile home. I've seen them. They just go up quickly," recalled Betty Bass of Shreveport.

She was among those who gladly accepted a free smoke detector from a few of the 50 or so Red Cross volunteers who canvassed two mobile home parks in southwest Shreveport this weekend.

"If one of these smoke detectors saves somebody's life then then it's been worth it for us to do this," said volunteer and Brookshire's store manager Anthony Grant.

We caught up with Grant along with two other Red Cross volunteers, Brookshire's employee Jeri Price and Staff Sergeant Jeremiah Elam from Barksdale Air Force Base.

"Last week I installed three in a home over on Swan Lake. So, and they had five kids and there's two adults and they just weren't thinking about it," recalled Elam.

The Red Cross chose Forest Estates Mobile Home Park, off Bert Kouns, as one location because of a fire that claimed the life of a small child there two years ago, a morning fire in late July 2015.

Then In late October of 2016 another fire badly damaged a home in this same mobile home park, as well.

The timing of this smoke alarm giveaway was no accident. That's because we're entering into what's called fire season during colder fall and winter months of the year.

It's a time when people are inside their homes much more and there are more fires.

The goal of the local Red Cross was to give out and install at least a thousand smoke detectors over the last three weeks. It's a goal they've now surpassed according to North Louisiana American Red Cross Executive Director Michelle Davison.

Besides smoke detectors, Red Cross volunteers also handed out an evacuation plan. It urges families to practice a fire escape by getting to a safe zone and a specific place to meet outside.

This event took place just one day before the Shreveport Fire Department and other departments all over the United States observe the coming week as National Fire Prevention Week.

