Injured 5-star Parkway receiver hosts training camp as senior project

A Parkway High School athlete is making sure that other young athletes in the community save themselves from future injuries.

Terrance Marshall Jr was Parkway High School's 5-star-receiver until an injury cut his high school football career short. Terrance Jr. has taken this personal tragedy and held a youth injury prevention football camp on Saturday.

At the camp, he talked about the importance of pre-game stretching and went through several training drills with camp-goers. Terrance Jr. will be graduating a year early from Parkway High.

His father, Terrance Marshall Sr. said that his injury scared the family.

"He knows how much work goes into the game but mainly focuses on the things he can control," Marshall, Sr. said.

Although Terrance Jr. is a junior in high school, he started a brand for himself.

"The main message to the next man up is, work hard and control what you can control," Terrance Jr. said.

Terrace Marshall Jr. "Control what you can control and leave the rest in Gods Hands." M2B - Meant 2 Be - @Terracemjr #shakeback pic.twitter.com/hyaa8sJzJd — Rashad Johnson (@rashadjay15) October 7, 2017

Proceeds from the camp will go towards The Joe Delaney Foundation. The funds raised will be presented at Joe Delaney Memorial Park in Haughton on Monday.

Part 2 - Terrace Marshall Jr. "Control what you can control and leave the rest in Gods Hands." M2B - Meant 2 Be - @Terracemjr #shakeback pic.twitter.com/A112BK8Ak0 — Rashad Johnson (@rashadjay15) October 7, 2017

