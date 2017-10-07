16 indicted on federal firearms charges in NWLA

INDICTED: Terrence Terze Cochran (clockwise from top left), 19; Bryan Dementrius Gates Jr., 18; Alvin Kincerely Law Jr., 30; Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins, 24; Xavier Breonte Strickland, 28; and Jason Brian Wallace, 33, all six of Shreveport (Source: CPSO)

The U.S. attorney's office for Louisiana's Western District has announced the indictment of 16 people on federal firearms charges.

Ten of the 16 have been arrested.

One of the 10 is from Homer; another is from Minden. The other eight are Shreveport residents.

A half dozen are not yet in custody; their indictments are under seal pending their arrests.

“By consistently identifying the leading violent offenders in our communities and employing all available tools to hold them accountable, we will combat violent crime and make our communities safer," Alexander C. Van Hook, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, says in a news release.

An indictment is an accusation. A person who is indicted is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The 10 who have arrested are:

Deontre D. Caldwell , 30, of Shreveport, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 12:57 a.m. July 12 on three counts of being an in-state fugitive and two counts each of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a felon, resisting an officer and being an in-state fugitive.

Cochran also was booked that date on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, illegal carrying of weapons, manufacture/distribution of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), manufacture/distribution of a Schedule II CDS, manufacture/distribution of a Schedule I CDS, resisting an officer by force, possession of a Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts - Schedule II CDS , prohibited acts - Schedule I CDS, being a probation fugitive and turning movements and required signals.

He remains in Caddo Correctional.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 9:56 p.m. June 25 on one count each of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice and being an in-state and probation fugitive.

Gates remains in Caddo Correctional.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 9:24 pm. June 27 on one count each of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a felon, simple escape, driving under suspension, traffic-control signals and being an in-state fugitive.

Law remains in Caddo Correctional.

, 40, of Minden, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ivory C. Myles , 28, of Shreveport, one count each of interference with commerce by robbery, kidnapping, transportation for the purpose of committing criminal sexual activity and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

, 28, of Shreveport, one count each of interference with commerce by robbery, kidnapping, transportation for the purpose of committing criminal sexual activity and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins , 24, of Shreveport, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 2:54 a.m. April 27 on one count each of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a felon and being an in-state fugitive.

That is the second time Ruffins has been booked into the lockup this year. He also was booked into Caddo Correctional at 4:54 p.m. Jan. 17 on a charge of marijuana possession.

Ruffins remains in Caddo Correctional.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 7:59 a.m. June 2 on one count each of possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a felon, manufacture/distribution of a Schedule I CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, being an in-state fugitive and violating parole.

He was arrested July 18 and booked Claiborne Parish Detention Center at Homer.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 4:51 p.m. July 5 on one count each of possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a felon, violating parole and being an in-state fugitive.

Wallace remains in Caddo Correctional.

Also involved in the investigations and arrests were the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, Caddo district attorney's office, Shreveport Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

