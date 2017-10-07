16 indicted for firearm offenses in Shreveport, NWLA

The US. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Louisiana has released the names of 10 people that have been indicted for firearms offenses.

In the news release issued Thursday, half of those named were of Shreveport. One was of Minden and the other of Homer. The indictments of the six other individuals are sealed pending their arrest.

“Addressing violent crime is a priority of the Department of Justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release. “By consistently identifying the leading violent offenders in our communities and employing all available tools to hold them accountable, we will combat violent crime and make our communities safer. These indictments show our commitment to working aggressively toward this goal.”

Those named are listed below:

Deontre D. Caldwell , 30, of Shreveport, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Terrence Terze Cochran , 19, of Shreveport, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bryan D. Gates Jr. , 18, of Shreveport, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Alvin Kincerely Law Jr. , 30, of Shreveport, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jeremy Moro , 40, of Minden, La., one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ivory C. Myles , 28, of Shreveport, one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of transportation for purpose of committing criminal sexual activity, and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins , 24, of Shreveport, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Xavier Breonte Strickland , 28, of Shreveport, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Christopher De'Lanio Taylor , 30, of Homer, La., one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jason Brian Wallace, 33, of Shreveport, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, ATF, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, Shreveport Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation and arrest of these individuals.

