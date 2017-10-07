National Fire Prevention week starts Sunday

Shreveport Fire Department and other departments all over the United States will observe next week as National Fire Prevention Week.

The week is to raise awareness of keeping all exits free and clear in case of a fire, having a working smoke detector and developing a safety plan and practicing it regularly.

"Fire Prevention Week gives the fire service along with the National Fire Protection Association the opportunity to reach out to the community and spread awareness of the dangers of fires and inspire individuals to prevent the deaths, injuries, and destruction they cause," said SFD's Chief of Fire Prevention Patricia Dyas.

The week's theme is announced as "Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out!"

SFD has scheduled events throughout the week for NFPW:

Sat. Oct. 7

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Forest Mobile Home Park - 6201 Bert Kouns) - Smoke Alarms

Mon. Oct. 9

9 a.m. Safety Town (8910 Jewella Ave.)

Wed. Oct. 11

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (N. Market/MLK Drive) - Smoke Alarm Campaign

Thurs. Oct. 12

9:30 a.m. Sheriff's Safety Town (8910 Jewella Ave.)

10:30 a.m. (First Baptist Church School - 533 Ockley Drive)

Fri. Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. (Brown E. Moore Head Start - 409 Janet Lane)

Sat. Oct. 14

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Christ United Methodist Church - 1204 Crabapple St.)

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.