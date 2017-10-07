Wreck blocks lane of traffic on I-20 east in Shreveport

Emergency responders are working the scene of an wreck on Interstate 20 eastbound when a pickup truck overturned on Saturday morning.

Officers got the call just before 7 p.m. between Monkhouse Drive and Jewella Avenue exit.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane of traffic, according to LA DOTD.

According to Shreveport Fire Department EMS Officer Clarence Reese, there were no injuries and no one was sent to a hospital from the scene.

