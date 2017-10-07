All lanes of traffic clear on I-20 east in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

All lanes of traffic clear on I-20 east in Shreveport

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: LADOTD/Google Maps) (Source: LADOTD/Google Maps)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Traffic is flowing again after a wreck on Interstate 20 eastbound on Saturday morning.

Officers got the call just before 7 p.m. between Monkhouse Drive and Jewella Avenue exit. A pickup truck had rolled over.

All lanes are open as of 8:30 a.m.

According to Shreveport Fire Department EMS Officer Clarence Reese, there were no injuries and no one was sent to a hospital from the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly