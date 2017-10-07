All lanes of traffic clear on I-20 east in Shreveport

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
