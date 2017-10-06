Tropical Storm Nate gaining strength as it heads into the Gulf

Tropical Storm Nate is tracking into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strike the central Gulf Coast as a hurricane by Saturday night.

As of the 7pm Friday update the center of Tropical Storm Nate was passing between the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and the western edge of Cuba about 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico or 570 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Nate was moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 65 mph. The minimum central pressure was 990 millibars. Additional strengthening is expected over the next 24 hours.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. The Greater New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are included in the warning.

Inland Tropical Storm Watches are in effect as far north as northern Georgia.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of Nate to the central Gulf coast by Saturday evening into Saturday night as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph.

The center of the track would bring the storm across far southeast Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi and into the Biloxi, Mississippi vicinity sometime Saturday night. Keep in mind the track could vary slightly to the east or west with New Orleans on the western edge of the current track.

Hurricane force winds and a storm surge of 5-8 feet could accompany Nate as it moves inland.

Impacts from Nate here in the ArkLaTex look minimal with only a few showers in the outermost rainbands affecting portions of northern Louisiana on Saturday.

