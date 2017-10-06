Nate will continue to weaken as it moves further inland - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Nate will continue to weaken as it moves further inland

By Jeff Castle, Chief Meteorologist
Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River and again on the Mississippi coast Saturday night.

Saturday night, the eye of Nate moved over Keesler Air Force Base, which is where the hurricane hunter planes reside.

Even though Nate is expected to continue to rapidly weaken, it's fast forward speed will bring tropical storm conditions well inland.

Nate will bring heavy rainfall of 3-6" plus to the eastern Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Appalachians Sunday through Monday, which will increase the risk of flash flooding across these locations.

By Tuesday, the remnants of Nate could impacting New England.

