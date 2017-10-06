Nate will continue to weaken as it moves further inland

Hurricane Nate made a second landfall near Biloxi, MS, early Sunday.More >>
The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage.
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Cross
The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.
The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.
Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni provides an update on conditions.
New Orleans and Louisiana officials continue to discuss preparations for Hurricane Nate as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast.
