Nate continues to weaken as it moves farther inland

New Orleans and Louisiana officials continue to discuss preparations for Hurricane Nate as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast.

New Orleans and Louisiana officials continue to discuss preparations for Hurricane Nate as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump said state will have 'all assistance' needed

President Donald Trump said state will have 'all assistance' needed

Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall.

Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall.

The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.

The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage.

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.

Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.

Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River and again on the Mississippi coast Saturday night.

The eye of Nate moved over Keesler Air Force Base, which is where the hurricane hunter planes reside.

Even though Nate is expected to continue to rapidly weaken, it's fast forward speed will bring tropical storm conditions well inland.

Nate will bring heavy rainfall of 3-6" plus to the eastern Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Appalachians Sunday through Monday, which will increase the risk of flash flooding across these locations.

By Tuesday, the remnants of Nate could impacting New England.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team will be providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved