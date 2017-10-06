Nate becomes hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico

Nate strengthened into a hurricane late Friday evening as it entered the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to strengthen more before hitting the central Gulf Coast Saturday night.

As of the 1 a.m. Saturday update, the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 420 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Nate was moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 80 mph. The minimum central pressure was 987 millibars. Additional strengthening is expected over the next 24 hours as Nate heads toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. The Greater New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are included in the warning.

Inland Tropical Storm Watches are in effect as far north as northern Georgia.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of Nate to the central Gulf coast by Saturday evening into Saturday night as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.

The latest track was shifted slightly east from the previous forecast. The center of the track now brings Nate to near the Mississippi/Alabama border sometime Saturday night. Keep in mind the track could vary slightly to the east or west, but New Orleans is no longer included within the 'cone of uncertainty'.

Hurricane force winds and a storm surge of 5-8 feet could accompany Nate as it moves inland.

Impacts from Nate here in the ArkLaTex look minimal with only a few showers in the outermost rainbands affecting portions of northern Louisiana on Saturday.

