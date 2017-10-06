Hurricane Nate slowly strengthening over Gulf

Hurricane Nate continues to slowly get stronger as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall tonight, most likely along the Mississippi coast as a strong category 1 or low end category 2 hurricane.

As of the 7 a.m. Saturday update, the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 245 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Nate was moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph. The minimum central pressure was 986 millibars. Additional strengthening is expected over the next 24 hours as Nate heads toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. The Greater New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are included in the warning.

Tropical storm warnings extend into central Alabama and tropical storm watches are in effect as far north as northern Georgia.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of Nate inland around Biloxi, Mississippi Saturday night as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph.

Keep in mind the track could vary slightly to the east or west, but New Orleans is not included within the 'cone of uncertainty'.

Hurricane force winds and a storm surge of 5-8 feet could accompany Nate as it moves inland. This includes much of southeast Louisiana including areas in and around New Orleans.

Impacts from Nate here in the ArkLaTex look minimal with only a few showers in the outermost rainbands affecting portions of northern Louisiana on Saturday.

