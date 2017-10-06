Hurricane Nate expected to be Category 2 storm at landfall

Hurricane Nate continues to slowly get stronger as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall tonight, most likely along the Mississippi coast as a category 2 hurricane.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at noon. He will discuss latest updates with information from a meeting with the Unified Command Group.

As of the 10 a.m. Saturday update, the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 265 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Nate was moving to the north-northwest at 26 mph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 90 mph. The minimum central pressure was down to 984 millibars. Additional strengthening is expected over the next 12 hours as Nate heads toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. The Greater New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are included in the warning.

Tropical storm warnings extend into central Alabama and tropical storm watches are in effect as far north as northern Georgia.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of Nate to near the mouth of Mississippi in Louisiana and then inland around Biloxi, Mississippi later this evening and into tonight as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.

Keep in mind the track could vary slightly to the east or west. Although New Orleans is not within the 'cone of uncertainty' they could still experience hurricane force winds even if the storm passes to the east.

A storm surge of 6-9 feet could accompany Nate as it moves inland. This includes much of southeast Louisiana including areas in and around New Orleans.

Impacts from Nate here in the ArkLaTex look minimal with only a few showers in the outermost rainbands affecting portions of northern Louisiana through this evening.

