Hurricane Nate makes landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River

Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage.More >>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy CrossMore >>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.More >>
The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.More >>
There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.More >>
As Hurricane Nate approaches the Gulf Coast, local parishes are beginning to open shelters for those who plan to evacuate.More >>
The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.More >>
Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall.More >>
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni provides an update on conditions.More >>
New Orleans and Louisiana officials continue to discuss preparations for Hurricane Nate as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast.More >>
