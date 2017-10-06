Hurricane Nate makes landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River

New Orleans and Louisiana officials continue to discuss preparations for Hurricane Nate as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall.

The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate.

As Hurricane Nate approaches the Gulf Coast, local parishes are beginning to open shelters for those who plan to evacuate.

There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.

There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.

The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has mobilized approximately 1,300 soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage.

Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Nate has made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River and continues to move north toward the Mississippi coast.

As of the 7 p.m. Saturday update, the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 10 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 100 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Nate was moving to the north at 20 mph. Maximum sustained winds decreased slightly to 85 mph. The minimum central pressure was up slightly to 982 millibars. Nate will approach the Mississippi coast most likely as a Category 1 storm.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. The Greater New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are now under a Tropical Storm Warning

Tropical storm warnings extend into central Alabama and tropical storm watches are in effect as far north as northern Georgia.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the center of Nate making initial landfall near the mouth of Mississippi in Louisiana and then inland near Biloxi, Mississippi later tonight as a Category 1 hurricane with possible winds of 85 mph.

Keep in mind the track could vary slightly to the east.. Although New Orleans is not within the 'cone of uncertainty' they could still experience tropical storm force winds as the storm passes to the east.

A storm surge of 6-9 feet or more could accompany Nate as it moves inland. The storm surge may occur with high tide. his includes much of southeast Louisiana including areas in and around New Orleans as well as Lake Ponchartrain

Impacts from Nate here in the ArkLaTex look minimal with only a few showers in the outermost rainbands affecting portions of northern Louisiana through midnight.

