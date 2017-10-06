Youree Drive closed in Broadmoor due to gas leak

Police did not say how long the closure will last (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police are blocking Youree Drive near A.C. Steere (Source: KSLA News 12)

A section of Youree Drive near Atlantic Avenue is closed due to a gas leak. The closure is affecting parts of the road near Broadmoor Baptist Church and A.C. Steere Elementary.

Shreveport Police told KSLA News 12 that construction crews hit a gas main and caused the leak.

Officers are on the scene blocking the street while crews make the needed repairs.

Police did not say how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.