New restaurant coming to Red River district sign of recent growth

A new restaurant is coming to the Red River District in Downtown Shreveport. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

The Red River district in downtown Shreveport is getting a new restaurant and that adds even more to the recent growth the area has seen.

Proud Mary 360 Grill will be the latest in a recent list of successful businesses for the area under the Texas Street bridge.

The restaurant will feature Louisiana food with a Creole flair.

Marketing Director for the restaurant, Michelle White-Lafitte says they hope to spur even more economic growth by adding about 20-30 jobs.

"We're going to give it our all. Excellent service. Excellent food. Doing the best we can, because we want to see this area grow," said White-Lafitte.

The restaurant hopes to open its doors sometime in mid-November.

The area is buzzing with successful businesses, but as the director of the Downtown Development Authority Liz Swaine explains that wasn't always the case.

"Back a number of years ago, people will remember there was nothing here. There was a parking lot, it was a little bit scary, it was a little bit dicey and nobody wanted to be down here," said Swaine.

The area under the Texas Street bridge now includes a variety of restaurants, a coffee shop and retail shops.

"We've seen a lot of people come down here who've never heard of the Red River district, but some event or new shop opening, new business opening has brought them down here and made them more aware of the district," said Katy Rhodes, owner Appli-K's, one of the retails shops in the district.

