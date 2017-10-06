Shreveport homicide suspects returned to Caddo Parish

Roy Narcisse, 25 and Kiana Williams, 25 have been booked into the Tom Green Jail in San Angelo, Texas. (Source: Tom Green Jail)

The two people suspected of killing an 82-year-old Shreveport woman have returned to Caddo Parish and are now at Caddo Correctional Center.

Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte, waived extradition proceedings during a hearing in late September in Tom Green County, Texas.

Shreveport police believe Narcisse and Williams fatally stabbed Kathleen Cates last month at her home in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood.

They remained in Tom Green County Jail until they were picked up by Caddo sheriff's deputies.

Narcisse and Williams were taken into custody in San Angelo, Texas.

Cates, who lived alone, reportedly had been stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen and had cuts to one of her arms.

