Copy-Shreveport homicide suspects agree to return to Caddo Parish

Roy Narcisse, 25 and Kiana Williams, 25 have been booked into the Tom Green Jail in San Angelo, Texas. (Source: Tom Green Jail)

The two people suspected of killing an 82-year-old Shreveport woman have agreed to voluntarily return to Caddo Parish to face charges.

Roy Jemane Narcisse, 25, of Alexandria, and Kiana Deraneka Williams, 25, of Ville Platte, waived extradition proceedings during a hearing Thursday in Tom Green County, Texas.

Now they remain in Tom Green County Jail until they are picked up by Caddo sheriff's deputies.

Narcisse and Williams were taken into custody about 2 a.m. Thursday in San Angelo, Texas.

Texas Rangers advised San Angelo police that the two were believed to be en route to San Angelo in Kathleen Creech Cates' stolen car.

A team from the Police Department, Texas Rangers, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service later found Narcisse and

Williams in the 2005 Honda Accord in the parking lot of Quality Inn in the 4600 block of South Jackson Street.

Authorities say the pair refused to get out of the vehicle on their own.

San Angelo Fire Department medics treated Narcisse at the scene for minor cuts to his arms that he received when he was extracted from the vehicle.

He was booked into jail at 3:19 a.m. She followed at 3:45 a.m.

They are accused of fatally stabbing Cates on Tuesday night at her home in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood.

Cates, who lived alone, reportedly had been stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen and had cuts to one of her arms.

Her car also was missing from her home in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

A neighbor said she noticed a couple doing work in Cates' yard. The man and woman were in the area at least once or twice a week asking to do work for money, the neighbor said.

The pair will be extradited back to Caddo Parish.

