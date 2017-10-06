Copy-Police ID 2 suspects in slaying of elderly Shreveport woman

Shreveport police have identified two people as suspects in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman at her home in the city's Anderson Island neighborhood.

Authorities say they have warrants to arrest 25-year-old Roy Jemane Narcisse, of Alexandria, and 25-year-old Kiana Deraneka Williams, of Ville Platte, on a charge of second-degree murder.

"Information and evidence collected has led detectives to link both Narcisse and Williams to the crime," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said in a statement.

The Caddo coroner's office says 82-year-old Kathleen Creech Cates is the woman who was fatally stabbed Tuesday night.

Now investigators think Narcisse and Williams may be traveling in Cates's car, which has been stolen.

It is a gold, beige or tan 2005 Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate NKL 858.

The 911 call to Cates' home in the 800 block of East Washington Street came in at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Shortly after, 11 police units and representatives of the coroner's office responded.

Police say Cates' daughter found her dead and lying next to her bed.

Cates, who lived alone, reportedly had been stabbed several times in the neck and abdomen and had cuts to one of her arms.

Neighbors remember Cates as a sweet, friendly woman and say they can't imagine why anyone would do this to her.

On Tuesday morning, Cates' neighbor Amy said she noticed a couple doing work in Cates' yard.

The man and woman were in the area at least once or twice a week asking to do work for money, Amy said.

"They were always coming over, knocking on the door wanting to know if they could mow. Sometimes they'd offer to mow for as little as $10. So, apparently, they just needed money."

Amy said she got home Tuesday evening, noticed her neighbor's car was gone and later learned of her stabbing death.

The neighbor, when asked if she thought the couple was capable of doing this to Cates, said: "I wouldn't have thought so at first, but you never know what somebody is capable of."

Another neighbor, who did want to be identified, said everyone needs to be vigilant and pay closer attention to people wandering in the area.

"I just want our neighbors to be aware of who's doing stuff in your yard. Check people out."

Shreveport police say there never is a right or wrong answer when it comes to dealing with solicitors.

They offer these words of advice:

It is always best to err on the sign of caution. We recommend not opening the door for people that you do not know as you never know what their intentions are. Contact the Police Department, and let them know you have contacted the police. Do not attempt to confront the individuals or follow them as you could place yourself in a dangerous or life-threatening situation by doing so. When you contact police, give us the best description of the individual(s) that you possibly can and a description of what they are driving or riding if applicable. We encourage people to trust their instincts as well. If something doesn’t look or feel right, report it immediately and stay away from it. If you need yardwork done, ask a family member or trusted neighbor for a recommendation or look in the phone book or online."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Cates' death.

