Bossier's Cyber Innovation Center gets $4 Million grant from Department of Homeland Security

The Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) in Bossier City has received a $4 million grant from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

According to the CIC, the grant will support the center's nation-wide expansion of its K-12 education program. The program provides teachers with resources and professional development in STEM, cyber, and computer science.

The center says more than one million students in all 50 states have been exposed to those educational resources in the last four years. They expect that number to grow to 1.7 million by the end of this fiscal year. The CIC explained in a news release that the program provides students the academic and career awareness needed to get more professionals working in the cybersecurity field.

“Connecting the middle and high school classroom to the ever-evolving cyber-workforce yields a high demand for curricula and resources for educators that prepare cyber-literate students with 21st century skills,” says Kevin Nolten, former school administrator and CIC’s Director of Academic Outreach.

The center says that even though the CIC’s educational programs span across the country, local school districts like Bossier Parish School Board continue to benefit from the programs.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Cyber Innovation Center and its innovative approach to connecting our students to real-world applications in cyber as well as cutting edge degree and career opportunities,” says Mr. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools. Smith adds, “Enabling our teachers to experience the CIC’s curricula and professional development is one of the many reasons behind the increase in student state test scores in our district last year.”

