Recycling in Shreveport will now be picked up every other week

The city of Shreveport has released a new recycling map (Source: City of Shreveport)

Recycling in Shreveport will no longer be picked up every week as the city begins a new recycling agreement with Republic Services.

A message on the city's website says, "Starting October 9, Republic Services will begin collecting recyclables every-other-week." City officials say that the day of the week on which recycling is picked up will not change.

The city has been divided into two separate routes with pickup days on alternating weeks. An updated recycling map provided by the City of Shreveport shows when recycling will be picked up in each area.

