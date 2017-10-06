TTPD searching for 2 women that stole $1,200 in beauty supplies

Texarkana Texas Police are searching for two women that were caught on camera shoplifting over a thousand dollars in goods from a beauty store.

The theft happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Ulta Beauty, according to a Facebook post.

The pair were seen coming into the store with a baby stroller. On the store's security camera footage, they were spotted handing merchandise to each other and then hiding it in the stroller.

According to police — this isn't their first big thefts. They two have been seen in other thefts of fragrances on Aug. 19 which netted them $1,600 in loot.

Anyone with information is asked 903-798-3116 or call CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

