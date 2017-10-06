SPSO asking residents, businesses to join surveillance camera database

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department is asking residents to register their home and business's security systems.

Those with cameras facing roadways and public places are asked to contact the sheriff's office.

The database will be used for Law Enforcement purposes only, according to a Facebook post on Many PD's page.

"These resources will only be used in the event of a crime in the location of the camera and of course we will request the consent of the homeowner to view their camera or to receive any digital data," reads the post. "If you have several cameras at your business/residence and you can re-position one camera to face a public roadway this would be appreciated."

For more information — or to sign up — email sabinecameras@yahoo.com. Or paper forms are available at the SPSO's dispatch center.

Texarkana Texas Police Department started a registry of surveillance cameras in November 2016.

Anyone looking for more information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 590-9475.

