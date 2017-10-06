3 dogs killed in Bowie County fire

Bowie County fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a blaze that destroyed a Red Lick, TX home killing three dogs.

Firefighters got the call around 12:05 p.m. about a trailer home fire on Norton Lane in the small community just West of the Texarkana Texas City limits.

The call came in that smoke and flames coming from a hallway inside the trailer.

Investigators say no one was home when the fire began.

Chief Mitch Akin with Bowie County C-5 Fire Department said when his department arrived on scene half of the structure was already engulfed with flames.

Akin said when a resident arrived they told firefighters about the three dogs inside.

Units with Pleasant Grove and Nash fire departments came to assist but the chief said it was very little they could do to extinguish the blaze before it destroyed the home.

"Mobile homes are generally an issue to start with," said Chief Akin. "This was an older home, so once it gets a good foot hole it doesn't take but a matter of minutes for one to be gone."

The chief said a neighbor spotted the fire and made the 911 call.

No one was injured in the fire.

