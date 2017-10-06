Wreck blocks traffic on I-20 west on Red River Bridge - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wreck blocks traffic on I-20 west on Red River Bridge

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A wreck has blocked the flow of traffic on Interstate 20 west on Friday morning.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 west at the Red River Bridge because of a wreck.

Congestion has reached the Airline Drive exit.

