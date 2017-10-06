Louisiana Film Prize 2017 kicks off this weekend

Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.More >>
