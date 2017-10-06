Louisiana Film Prize 2017 kicks off this weekend

The 700 block of Texas Street will be the site of the 2017 LA Film Prize Festival (Source: KSLA)

Twenty short films will be voted on from Oct. 6-8 and the winner will walk away $50,000 richer.

The Louisiana Film Prize showcases independent filmmakers in downtown Shreveport as part of a three-day festival complete with music, food and drinks.

Tickets can be purchased at Tipitina Music Co-Op at 600 Texas Street and will also have voting booths where viewers can pick who they think should win.

You can find a list of nominees by clicking here along with those up for best actor and actress.

John Wildman was brought on to help promote and organize the event and says this film festival is different than any he's ever seen.

"This is a rare situation where as an audience member, you are going to have a hand in deciding which filmmaker takes home a giant check for $50,000 dollars," said Wildman.

Danielle Wheeler is an actress in the short film, Scoundrels, and say's the prize money is more than just a dollar figure.

"Something like this is very encouraging and I'm sure every filmmaker is going to say this but the money would go to fund our next project," said Wheeler.

The winner of the LA Film Prize will be announced on Sunday afternoon at the awards brunch at 11 a.m. in the 700 block of Texas Street.

