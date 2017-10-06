Man stabbed twice in chest, SPD names suspect - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man stabbed twice in chest, SPD names suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are searching for one man accused of stabbing another twice in the chest.

Branden White was named by Shreveport police as the main suspect in a Thursday night stabbing. He is charged with aggravated battery.

Police say they got the call at 7:15 p.m. The victim told police that the two were arguing and then it got physical.

The victim was stabbed twice in the chest. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

