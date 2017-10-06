Man stabbed twice in chest, SPD names suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for one man accused of stabbing another twice in the chest.

Branden White was named by Shreveport police as the main suspect in a Thursday night stabbing. He is charged with aggravated battery.

Police say they got the call at 7:15 p.m. The victim told police that the two were arguing and then it got physical.

The victim was stabbed twice in the chest. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

