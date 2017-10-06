Shreveport man suspected of hitting ex-girlfriend in custody

A Shreveport man is in police custody after being accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Jacolby Montrell McCray, 25, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center late Thursday night, according to CCC's records.

Shreveport police issued a warrant for McCray on second-degree battery on Wednesday.

Shreveport police received reports from the woman Sept. 12 claiming McCray hit her in the face several times and caused her to receive medical treatment.

McCray has past arrests for domestic-related criminal property damage, domestic abuse battery and domestic-related telephone harassment, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

