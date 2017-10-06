16-year-old shot in back in Sunset Acres

Shreveport police are looking for the shooter that sent one 16-year-old to the hospital.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of W. Canal Boulevard. That's in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police's major incident report, the 16-year-old was riding his bike when two men started shooting at him.

He was struck in the back and was taken to University Health.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

