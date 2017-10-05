Series of false accusations lands Shreveport woman behind bars

19-year-old Shabarbara W. Joyce has been charged with a single count of defamation. (Source: SPD)

A Shreveport woman was arrested after allegedly spreading false accusations suggesting a woman known to her was infected with an incurable disease.

Authorities say 19-year-old Shabarbara W. Joyce reportedly made several phone calls to the victim’s employer, alleging the victim was a current carrier of the HIV virus.

In addition to multiple phone calls, it is alleged Joyce posted the false information on a popular social networking site.

An investigation by Shreveport Police proved that the information was false, according to detectives. They believe an argument with Joyce and the victim, led Joyce to spread the false narrative.

Joyce was charged with a single count of defamation.

She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Her bond has been set at $2,500.00.

