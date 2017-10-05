Passengers on flight from Las Vegas reflect on mass shooting

A direct flight from Las Vegas landed at Shreveport regional airport Thursday afternoon following the deadly shooting that killed more than 50 people and injured nearly 600 others.

Some of the people who got off the flight say they were on the strip at the time of the shooting and described the scene as mass chaos.

"It's crazy cause it was the biggest disaster in American history. So you know, actually I'm officially a part of American history," said Justin Young.

Young said he was outside of a nearby casino and heard what he thought were fireworks, but brushed it off and went inside to gamble. A short time later he noticed the mass panic and knew something was wrong. Justin made it to his car and was on his way to pick up his cousin whom he was separated from.

"I was just waiting in traffic and I was seeing people who were lying on the concrete, you know, they were trying to resuscitate them," said Young. "People had been shot and killed."

Another woman, Hope Hopson, who was on the plane says she and her husband were on the strip less than two miles away from where the shooting happened. She says they saw police cars racing by and took off running.

"We stayed on the opposite end of the strip so we had a long run," said Hopson. "So I just felt like I was running a track marathon trying to get out of the crowd."

Hopson said it was chaos and no one knew what to do. "People were just like 'oh my god are we going to die today?' People were just falling down on the ground cause they didn't know where the gunfire was actually coming from. We were just hearing people say run, run, run!"

Another one of the passengers, Janet Miller, said she was staying on the 32nd floor of the Vdara hotel and could see across to the Mandalay Bay hotel.

"I did not know that the shooting had occurred that night and the next morning I had gotten phone calls and texts from family," said Miller. "So when I opened my window and saw out and saw the concert area across the way it was extremely eerie and surreal."

The people who were there during the time of that tragic shooting say they are happy to be back home.

"I'm so glad to be back. I can relax," said Hopson. "I got a little relief."

"I'm glad to be home and see my family," said Miller.

All of them – now connected by that one fateful day.

